ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Albany Police Department said it is investigating a suspicious death after officers found a man dead inside his home on Friday night.

Police said just after 9 p.m. on Friday, it responded with the fire department to the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside his home. Officers said the circumstances of the man’s death appear suspicious.

The man has been identified as 75-year-old Elvin “Al” Pierce.

Detectives are currently investigating. They do not believe there is a further threat to the public. Anyone with information or has had recent contact with Pierce is asked to call Lt. Buck Pearce at (541) 917-3209.