BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton Wednesday morning.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that a death investigation is ongoing in the parking lot near Biscuits Cafe, located at 16755 Southwest Baseline Road.
Officers were called out to the scene at around 2:41 a.m.
Police said they are treating it as a suspicious death.
The medical examiner has responded to the scene.
No further details have been released at this time. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story will new information as it becomes available.
