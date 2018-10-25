PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are conducting a death investigation in Old Town/Chinatown Thursday morning.
An officer responded to a welfare check in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street at around 2:15 a.m. It was reported that a person was lying on the sidewalk and street.
When the officer arrived to the scene, he noticed the victim was injured and requested emergency medical personnel. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Police said officers determined the death was suspicious-in-nature due to information learned at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, as well as identify the deceased.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail are leading the investigation.
Northwest Everett Street will be closed between Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 4th Avenue. Northwest 3rd Avenue will be closed between Northwest Davis Street and Northwest Flanders Street.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about this death should contact homicide detectives at 503-823-0479.
