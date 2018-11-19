PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Portland Monday evening.
Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person on the east sidewalk of Southwest 1st Avenue under the Morrison Bridge.
When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk. Emergency responders arrived and determined the woman was dead.
Officers say the circumstances at the scene were suspicious in nature.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Southwest 1st Avenue will be closed between Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest Harvey Milk Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
