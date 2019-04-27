PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was found dead at a home in the Linnton neighborhood Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a person found unconscious at a house in the 9900 Block of Northwest Hoge Avenue.
Officers and medical personnel responded and determined that the person was dead.
Based on the circumstances, the homicide detail is responding to conduct an investigation.
Northwest Hoge Avenue at Northwest Saint Helens Road is blocked off during the investigation.
Linnton neighborhood is located between Forest Park and the Willamette River along U.S. Route 30.
