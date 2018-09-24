Police investigating suspicious death in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a suspicious death in the Old Town/Chinatown area of downtown Portland.
Police said Multnomah County parole and probation officers went to the Sally McCracken Apartments, located at 532 NW Everett St., at about noon Monday to check on a client on parole that had not made an appointment.
When they got there, they found a man dead in an apartment and called Portland police to the scene.
Police have not released his identity or cause of death but say the circumstances in the apartment were suspicious in nature.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
