PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a suspicious death on Friday afternoon.
PPB said just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, it responded to a request from Portland Fire & Rescue for a death investigation in the area of Southeast 147th Street and Southeast Clatsop Street. When officers arrived, they determined the death was suspicious in nature.
Detectives responded and began an investigation. The area is closed off for the investigation, but no streets are impacted.
Police said no further information can be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033.
