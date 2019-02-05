PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a dead man was found on a concrete landing in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
The body was found on the landing near one of the east pillars of the Morrison Bridge around 3:10 p.m., according to officers. Police say the death is considered to be suspicious in nature.
The Detective Division's Homicide Detail and Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are investigating.
The bureau says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday by Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
