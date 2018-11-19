PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Portland Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Court Louise Apartments, located at 13059 Southeast Powell Boulevard, at around 5:49 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found blood on the ground in the north parking lot of the complex.
Witnesses told officers they heard gunfire or a vehicle backfiring. One witness said after they heard the noise, they saw a man, who appeared to be injured, moving towards Southeast 131st Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
As officers were investigating, they learned a man arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle with a serious life-threatening injury. The man died at the hospital.
According to police, investigators believe the victim was injured in the parking lot and made his way to the intersection of SE 131st and SE Powell where he flagged down a passerby. The passerby then took the man to the hospital.
Police said the circumstances are suspicious-in-nature. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to lead the investigation.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as identify the man who died.
No other information about the investigation is available at this time.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Homicide Detail Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.