NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport Sunday evening.
The 34-year-old woman was found dead as officers were responding to reported burglary and missing person report in the 500 block of West Olive Street. Law enforcement has identified the death as suspicious.
According to police, there is no threat to community in connection with the incident.
Police have not identified the woman and have not released any additional details. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is investigating.
