GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Gresham as a homicide.
On Thursday, Gresham Police Department received information about a deceased person at a home in the 16000 block of Northeast Glisan Street just before 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Mark Lawrence Whitaker of Gresham deceased. His family has been notified.
Lewis Monroe Phillips, 43, also from Gresham, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail, GPD said. He was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse.
No additional information was given at the time of the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.