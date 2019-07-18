BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – We have a warning for you about a string of thefts that have hit gyms all around our area over the past few weeks.
Many of the targets have been locked gym lockers.
None of the police agencies investigating the thefts are confirming any of them are connected, but they say the methods sure seem similar.
During a workout, many people put their bags, wallet and keys in a locker, but police in at least four different communities say lockers – even ones that are secured – have been the target of thieves.
At a Beaverton 24 Hour Fitness, on July 9, officers say four people had their lockers broken into.
Three victims also later found things missing from their cars parked outside. Credit cards and IDs were stolen. Some cards were then used at retail stores.
In this case, police say an unknown woman caught on surveillance is a person of interest.
“Even though there’s a lot of people around, it’s kind of hard to believe that people would be so brazen just to break in,” said gym member Rob Vasks. “I’m surprised that they’d get away with it, frankly.”
But so far, the thieves have gotten away with it.
In Kelso, police say four men went into a Planet Fitness on July 10 and stole belongings, including credit cards, racking up thousands of dollars worth of purchases in Cowlitz County.
Police think they were in a silver Chrysler 300 reported to have Oregon license plates.
In Portland, officers say a suspect or suspects used guest passes to infiltrate an LA Fitness on Northwest Northrup Street.
Once inside, locks on lockers were cut and wallets were stolen.
“I don’t want to say that’s part of the reason why I don’t choose to use the lockers here, but certainly think twice about doing so, absolutely, after knowing this,” said gym member Julian Haggar.
And in Tualatin, at yet another 24 Hour Fitness, police confirm a similar M.O. involving locked lockers and stolen wallets. So far, four victims have come forward.
In a corporate statement to FOX 12, 24 Hour Fitness said they were aware of the recent locker thefts and they’re working with authorities.
They also shared these tips for anyone who uses a gym. They include leaving valuables at home, locking your car, and keeping your ID, keys and money with you while you work out.
And if you see something, say something.
“There’s more brazen folks out there and a lot of knuckleheads,” Vasks said. “I’m just leery myself. It’s not worth putting your guard down, unfortunately.”
In all of these cases, police are still investigating.
If you’re a victim who hasn’t reported your case yet or think you recognize any of the people in the surveillance images, call your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
