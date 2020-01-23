JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after they say someone wrote message on the Junction City High School bathroom wall indicating they were going to “shoot up” the school tomorrow.
School staff reported the message to police Thursday afternoon. Officers immediately launched an investigation and said a newly installed closed-circuit television system is proving to play a vital role.
Officers at the Junction City School District’s request will provide a highly-visible police presence on the school’s campus Friday to ensure staff, students and visitors are safe.
Law enforcement continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245.
