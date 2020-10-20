PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating three separate stabbings that occurred in the city overnight.
The first stabbing was reported just after 10 p.m. on Monday in the 1100 block of Northeast 99th Avenue.
Police said it was reported that four young males between the ages of 11-15 exited the MAX at Gateway where they approached a homeless woman and attempted to steal her purse. The woman struggled with the boys.
According to police, the woman's husband confronted the boys and was stabbed in the neck by one of the suspects. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made, police said.
The second stabbing investigation began just after 1 a.m. when a victim walked into an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim, who was a homeless man, was stabbed five times near his camp in the Lents neighborhood by an unknown suspect, according to police.
No crime scene was located and no arrests were made.
Police said the third investigation began at around 2:39 a.m. when another stabbing victim walked into an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury after being struck with a hatchet.
According to police, the victim was uncooperative, but officers learned that the incident occurred in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Flavel Street.
Police said no crime scene was located and no arrests were made.
Police did not say if any of the stabbings are connected.
Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315551.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Why not investigate Spineless Ted and Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything about them" Hardesty as well?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.