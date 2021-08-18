MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – McMinnville police are investigating two separate shootings at a home in McMinnville.
On Tuesday, officers were called out to a report of shots fired at the Heather Manor on 655 Northeast Burnett Road around 2:00 p.m. They arrived and found two parked cars out front and a neighboring home with bullet holes and several bullet casings on the street.
Police said a witness saw a man running from the area described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a medium build. He was seen wearing a face mask, dark blue t-shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.
On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the same home at about 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a car and a nearby home had been struck and bullet casings on the street. Witnesses told police that they saw a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s with shaggy hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt and black shorts running from the area.
Police said they don’t believe anyone was injured in either shooting and believe the shootings may be gang-related. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings or surveillance video is asked to contact the Crime Response Unit by calling 503-434-7307 (or 503-434-6500 after business hours) or by email at PDTipline@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.