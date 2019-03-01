PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in north Portland early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the first shots fired call, located in the 9500 block of North Adriatic Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m. The second shots fired call, located in the area of North Hudson Street and North Haven Avenue, came in at 1:25 a.m.
No victims were located or have arrived at area hospitals.
Police said officers searched both scenes and located evidence of gunfire.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation and will determine if the two shootings are related.
Police said one person was detained during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
