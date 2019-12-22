PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating two shootings in southeast Portland Sunday morning.
At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire.
Southeast 82nd Avenue has been closed from Southeast Powell Boulevard to Southeast Tibbetts Street while police investigate.
As officers were responding to the first location, 911 callers reported that another shooting occurred near Southeast 39th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The area around the intersection has been closed while officers try to find evidence of gunfire.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
If anyone has information and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
