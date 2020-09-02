Police investigating two shots fired calls in one hour at same location in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to gunfire reported in the same block of northeast Portland twice in one hour early Wednesday morning.
Officers went to the 5000 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street just after 3 a.m. after gunshots were reported.
At the scene, officers found five shell casings but no victims. They then left the scene after it was processed.
Then, around 4 a.m., police received another 911 call about more shots fired at the same location.
Officers returned to the scene and found an occupied apartment had been hit by gunfire. Another 28 shell casings were located. Once again, no injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
(1) comment
Killingsworth gonna kill
