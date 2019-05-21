PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say someone smashed the windows of two businesses in St. Johns just two blocks apart.
Both businesses are on North Lombard Street. The vandalism occurred at Anna Bannana’s Café early Monday, and a dance studio called Aspire Project was hit overnight Saturday.
And for parents of those young dancers, they say this hits close to home and can't imagine anything happening to this program.
Inside the dance studio Aspire Project is 8-year-old Solamé, who feels like she can be whoever she wants to be here.
So it came as a shock to her mother and other parents when they saw what had been done to the front of the studio.
“I was just like, wow, why would anybody ever do that to this little community program?” said parent Arika Bridgeman.
Sue Darrow, the executive director of Aspire Project, told FOX 12, “It really didn’t hit me until yesterday. We swept up, boarded up, and then yesterday I was in tears.”
Darrow got a call from Portland police and learned that someone had smashed their front window.
“This is the second time in the last six months,” she said.
Aspire Project wasn't the only business that was hit. Police say just two blocks away at Anna Bannana’s Café, someone shattered a door and broke inside. Now, officers are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.
“It’s crazy. Then you wonder if it’s the same person,” Darrow said.
While Darrow doesn't feel personally violated, she says it does hurt knowing someone may have targeted her nonprofit, which focuses on low-income families.
“It’s one thing that’s made it easier for us to be involved because dance studios are very expensive,” said Bridgeman.
Solamé’s mother says the window smash hits close to home for her. She can’t imagine a life for her daughter without the studio.
“That would be devastating,” said Bridgeman. “I feel like there's this little family that everybody creates.”
A GoFundMe page was started for Aspire Project. In just one day, they reached their goal, raising enough money to replace the window and install surveillance cameras outside.
