MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A woman armed with a knife was caught on camera yelling racial slurs during a confrontation in McMinnville.
The McMinnville Police Department confirmed Friday that officers are investigating the case as a possible intimidation crime. The charge of intimidation is considered a hate crime in Oregon.
Officers were called out to a parking lot on the 600 block of Northeast Highway 99W at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
Initial reports indicated there was a disturbance involving people in two vehicles. When officers arrived, those people were no longer at the scene.
Two days later, police talked to Emora Roberson, the woman who captured video of the incident.
She posted the video on Facebook, saying it started when the other woman became upset that they had “parked crooked.” She also wrote, “Racism is alive and here right where we live.”
Video was not posted showing how the incident began. Roberson told FOX 12 the woman slapped and spit on someone in her group, before pulling out the knife.
The video starts with the other woman holding a knife and screaming about self-defense, followed by profanity and racial slurs. Roberson said the woman also slammed the door on her foot.
A man involved in the confrontation can be heard threatening the woman holding the knife. The video ends with that woman yelling “See what (expletive) happens,” followed by another racial slur.
McMinnville police said they received information from several uninvolved people about the video after it was posted on social media.
“The McMinnville Police Department takes all crimes seriously and particularly any crime that appears to have racial tones as this one does,” according to a statement from the department.
Police have not identified the other woman in the video or stated whether she is facing charges at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Rob Harmon at Rob.harmon@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.