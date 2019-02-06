PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Traffic along major highways and freeways was backed up Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation and a crash.
Westbound Interstate 84 was blocked at Interstate 205, and was closed between Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 due to a police investigation that began Tuesday night.
Portland police said Vancouver police officers were pursuing a vehicle along I-205 at around 7:30 p.m. The pursuit ended on westbound I-84 between 33rd and 12th Avenues.
According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect vehicle and a Vancouver police officer.
Two suspects were taken into custody. One of the suspects suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said the injuries are not from gunshot wounds.
Police said an officer received minor injuries.
Portland police reopened westbound I-84 and southbound I-205 north of the I-84 exchange just before 9 a.m.
I-84 West remains closed in Portland after a @VancouverPDUSA officer pursued a pickup into Oregon and exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects inside the truck was wanted in connection to the murder of Kayla Chapman in Kelso, WA last month. He’s been identified as Erkinson Bossy. pic.twitter.com/WFsffDWEiC— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 6, 2019
Due to the closure, I-205 traffic was backed up into Washington and westbound I-84 traffic was backed up into the Gresham area. Traffic along I-5 is also affected by the closure.
Traffic was also being affected by a crash on eastbound I-84 near Fairview Parkway.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said one lane is getting by. No word on when the other lane will reopen.
If I-84 wasn’t bad enough this morning, MCSO is on scene of a rollover accident on I-84 eastbound just west of the Fairview Parkway exit. One lane is getting by.#pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/sYpzsZJJ3m— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) February 6, 2019
