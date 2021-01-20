PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead in southeast Portland on Sunday.
At about 7:41 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious death call in the 3200 block of Southeast 90th Place.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, later identified as Samuel Feltis, dead from traumatic injuries.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Feltis' cause of death was from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at (503) 823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
