PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Monday morning.
At about 1:40 a.m., officers were called out to a body on the sidewalk near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. Police said Portland Fire & Rescue had been in the area regarding a fire-related issue and were flagged down about the body.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, who has not been identified, dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer will determine cause and manner of death, according to police.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the body found near SW Morrison Street and SW 20th Avenue is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.
