Police: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marked another day of recent deadly gun violence in Portland after a man was found dead by police in the Overlook neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to reported gunfire in the area of the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police found a body near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue. The dead man, who has not been identified, appeared to have been shot.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. PPB said there is no shooting suspect information at this time. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of the man’s death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact PPB Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.

Portland police on scene of another shooting this morning. Waiting for details. North parking lot of Kaiser Permanente Interstate taped off. 473 plus shootings in Portland this year. ⁦@PPBPIO⁩ ⁦@kpthrive⁩ #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/1WaoVBPdlL — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 8, 2021

This shooting comes just about 28 hours after police responded to a shooting in southeast Portland and found four people dead late Sunday night. As of Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that there had been 473 shootings in Portland so far in 2021.