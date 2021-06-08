Police: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in N. Portland

KPTV scene photo 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marked another day of recent deadly gun violence in Portland after a man was found dead by police in the Overlook neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to reported gunfire in the area of the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police found a body near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue. The dead man, who has not been identified, appeared to have been shot.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. PPB said there is no shooting suspect information at this time. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of the man’s death. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact PPB Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.

This shooting comes just about 28 hours after police responded to a shooting in southeast Portland and found four people dead late Sunday night. As of Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that there had been 473 shootings in Portland so far in 2021.

(7) comments

commentor
commentor

And to think, Ted and Jo Ann are wholly responsible for the increase in gun violence in Portland because of their anti-law enforcement policies.

Report Add Reply
Eliza Cassan
Eliza Cassan

Teddy is our police commish, has he ever walked the beat, seen a homicide, chased a suspect? All he did was get tear gassed

Report Add Reply
Merlin
Merlin

People chose to be violent, not guns.

Report Add Reply
evilkitty76
evilkitty76

Liberal Democrat policies hard at work!

Report Add Reply
Charlatan
Charlatan

So all the shootings in Florida -- which vastly outnumber the shootings in Oregon -- are the results of conservative policies, right?

Report Add Reply
Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

No way. A random unsolved shooting / murder? That never happens in Portland, at least not since Ted and Joann took control of the PPB. And here I thought the liberals were our friends.

Report Add Reply
Charlatan
Charlatan

Yeah it's not like murder happen every day in every state or anything.

Report Add Reply

