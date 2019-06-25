WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A Jeep ran over two people at a swimming hole in Washougal killing both victims.
Washougal police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove over a chain link fence at Sandy Swimming Hole Park around 4:52 p.m.
The driver continued down onto the beach hitting and driving over a man and a woman who were laying on the beach.
The Jeep continued through the park and exited the park by driving up a berm and through a park sign, according to officers.
Witnesses said the driver of the Jeep never slowed down as it drove through the park.
The Jeep was last seen driving east on Shepherd Road from Sandy Swimming Hole Park located at 1676 Shepherd Road.
Police said one victim died on arrival to the hospital and the second victim died approximately 20 minutes later.
It is not known if the driver of the Jeep knew the victims or not, according to officials.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 2005 to 2010 and has extensive front end damage, including missing the front grill. The driver was described as a white man with brownish thinning hair and approximately 40 to 50-years-old, according to police.
Anybody with information concerning the jeep or suspect is asked to call 911.
