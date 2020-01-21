MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A juvenile was arrested early Tuesday morning after they stole a wallet containing hundreds of dollars, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.
At around 4 a.m., officers responded to the theft of a wallet containing over $600. Police did not say where the theft happened.
The suspect was located, but fled on foot and led officers on a brief chase.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody after they became entangled up in blackberry bushes along the railroad tracks.
The juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was not injured.
Police said the cash was located on the suspect and returned to the rightful owner.
There's no word on what, or if any, charges the suspect may face.
Ok..so a juvenile snags someone's wallet at FOUR A-M? And one of the most important aspects of news reporting, as in..ya know..the WHERE is left out. Also, gotta love the new PC era where we can't say whether the juvie was a he or a she; gotta go with "they." Well that's just lovely.
