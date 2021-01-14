PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges in connection with damage that occurred during a riot in downtown Portland on New Year's Eve.
Police said a juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested during the riot on Dec. 31, 2020, and booked on an existing warrant.
Central Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team was able to gather surveillance video from several locations that showed the suspect committing criminal acts, according to police.
Police said the suspect was identified as being responsible for over $46,000 in damage at multiple locations in downtown Portland.
On Tuesday, the Neighborhood Response Team, along with the Columbia County District Attorney's Office and Longview Police Department, served a search warrant for the suspect's clothing worn during the riot.
After the search warrant was served, the suspect was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of riot.
Police said the charges were referred to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office since that is the suspect's county of residence.
(4) comments
A firm slap on the wrist is warranted.
existing warrant, traveling across state lines to commit crimes, participating in a violent riot, left-winger. Funny you never hear about these cases on national news about Portland, Seattle, Minn, WI, etc, it's like it never existed until DC
You won't hear about the bombings that occurred on the Capitol during the 70s and 80s by left wing anarchists. It's always about how the British in the 1800s were the last ones to actually attack the building..
The Kids Are Alright ?
