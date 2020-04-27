PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man fled officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed before he was arrested during a search in southwest Portland Monday morning, according to police.
At around 6:43 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man prowling vehicles in the 2600 block of Southwest Hume Street.
When the officers arrived to the scene, they found the suspect in a stolen truck.
Police said the suspect fled from officers, but ran the vehicle off the road in the area of Southwest 45th Avenue and Southwest Multnomah Street. The suspect then fled on foot.
Officers, along with a K-9 Unit, set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.
Police said K-9 Mac located the suspect hiding underneath a kiddie pool, which was located under the deck of a home.
According to the Portland Police K-9 Unit, this marked Mac's 100th suspect capture.
The suspect, identified as Christopher Alan Gaines, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle, and attempt to elude by foot.
