NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Newport Police Department.
On Dec. 8, at around 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Southwest Fall Street and Highway 101 after learning the driver, identified as Wiley Pearce, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
During the traffic stop, police said suspected narcotics were seen in the vehicle and Drug Detection K-9 Zoe was deployed.
K-9 Zoe alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to police.
Police said officers searched the vehicle and located a "commercial amount" of two types of heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, drug use and sales paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Pearce was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin, manufacturing of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, delivery of a controlled substance - meth, manufacturing of a controlled substance - meth, possession of a controlled substance - meth, and a felony warrant.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.