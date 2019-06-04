GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A man was apprehended by a police dog early Tuesday morning after officers say he broke into a someone’s basement, told the homeowner he was armed and claimed to be law enforcement.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety around 3:30 a.m. responded to a suspicious activity call on Hamilton Lane near Fruitdale Drive.
Officers at the scene report Ricky McCord, 59, of Grants Pass, was pushing a vehicle down the street, and when he saw them, fled on foot with a German Shepard.
According to officers, McCord refused to obey commands and left his vehicle partially in the roadway before running into a backyard on Axtell Drive. He abandoned his dog in another yard and began jumping fences toward Fruitdale Drive, according to law enforcement.
GPDPS dispatch later received a call reporting that McCord had broken into a basement in the 1600 block of Fruitdale Drive, telling the homeowner he was law enforcement and was armed, according to police.
A K9 officer was called to help and McCord was apprehended by the police dog.
McCord was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on several charges, including burglary in the first degree, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespass.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.