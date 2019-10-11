KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he used the identities of multiple employees at a Keizer company to open credit card accounts.
Keizer police said they were notified in April by Homeside Financial, LLC that the company was the victim of a data compromise.
The company told police that two employees had accounts opened in their names, and money was being fraudulently routed to various accounts.
Police said the company then learned that one of their employees' laptop was used to obtain unauthorized files from their file server. The company also learned that fraudulent connections were made from the router in their employee's home.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the employee's son, identified as Jackson Tucker Hansen, had synced a separate laptop and was responsible for various crimes that included at least 80 fraudulent credit card applications, according to police.
Police said detectives identified 11 victims in the case.
On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at Hansen's home. Police said they found a fraudulently created checkbook in a victim's name, but with Hansen's address printed on the checks.
Hansen was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of nine counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime, first-degree theft, first-degree attempted theft, first-degree attempted forgery, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
