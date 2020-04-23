KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of firing multiple firearms and attempting to set his house on fire in Keizer Wednesday evening.
At around 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 4700 block of Verda Lane Northeast.
Police said a woman reported her husband, Robert Beck, 62, was intoxicated, throwing items, and punching walls inside their home. The woman also said Beck was armed with a handgun.
Officers arrived to the scene and were able to evacuate Beck's wife. Police said the officers determined no crime had occurred and left the scene without contacting Beck.
Then at around 10:42 p.m., officers received a call from Beck who said he had unsuccessfully attempted to set fire to his house.
According to police, officers and detectives at the scene learned that Beck poured several gallons of gasoline in his house and tried to set it on fire.
Detectives also determined that Beck had fired multiple rounds from various firearms and some of the bullets went through walls. No person or property outside the house were struck.
Police said detectives also found a suspected explosive device in the home and contacted the Salem police bomb squad.
The bomb squad rendered the device safe.
Police said Beck was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. According to the jail website, he is also facing first-degree arson.
His bail is set at $15,000.
