PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland police officer who shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon in a home had “no choice” but to fire his gun, according to the man who lives inside the house and said he witnessed the shooting.
Police said the man was shot by the officer at the house in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street, across the street from Portland Adventist Academy.
The man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.
Desmond Pescaia, who lives at the home where the shooting happened, invited FOX 12 into his house to offer details about the shooting and point out bullet holes in his wall.
Pescaia said he was home around 2 p.m. when a stranger started pounding on his door. He said the man first asked for some water, which Pescaia gave to him.
Pescaia told FOX 12 the man appeared to be homeless and was acting very strangely and he thought the man might be on drugs.
Pescaia said the man kept pounding on his door, asking to come inside and saying that someone was trying to kill him. When Pescaia refused, he said the man then laid down across his doorway.
That’s when Pescaia said he called police and the responding officer was unable to get the man to move. He said the suspect then went inside his home, instead, after yelling curse words at the officer.
Pescaia said the officer followed him, trying to arrest the man, but the suspect started fighting with him, leading the officer to tase him.
According to Pescaia, the stun gun didn’t stop the suspect, who then ran at the officer.
“He rushed the cop, had a 6-inch knife in his hand, cop warned him several times, ‘Drop the knife, get down’, this that and the other, and ‘I’m going to shoot’, next thing I know -- three bullets are going off, Pescaia said.
Pescaia said the officer’s actions saved not only the officer’s life, but also his.
“These guys are awesome,” Pescaia said of the responding police, who brought out a TriMet bus for him to stay warm during the investigation at his house. “And the officer who initially showed up, I know what he has to go through, and I just want him to know that I got his back all the way."
Portland police have not confirmed many details about what led up to the shooting.
A bureau spokesman said the officer was called to the property on reports of a “unwanted person” who refused to leave.
According to police, at some point after the officer arrived at the home, he contacted the suspect. Shortly after, the officer broadcasted that he had fired his weapon.
No officers or any other people were injured.
The suspect’s identity will be released after his family is notified and an autopsy is performed.
The involved officer is on standard, paid administrative leave during the investigation. He is expected to be identified on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
