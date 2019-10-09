COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police killed a suspect Wednesday while responding to a report of a shooting at a Chevron gas station near St. Helens.
Officers responded to the 110 block of Highway 30 just before 5:30 a.m. and closed the road in both directions for more than 12 hours.
Law enforcement, including Oregon State Police, continue to investigate the shooting and the use of deadly force by police.
Law enforcement members confirm they are investigating a second crime scene connected to the first about six miles north on Highway 30. Authorities have not released any additional details about that scene.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Wednesday who say they heard gunshots at the gas station before a driver took off in a truck.
“I looked out the window and I heard ‘pop, pop, pop’, a lot more gunshots, and I saw the truck peeling out of the parking lot of Chevron and speeding and turning right past my apartment,” Paige Mogray said.
Here’s what the blocked off section of Hwy 30 looks like north of St. Helens. Police say it’s connected to a crime scene at a Chevron gas station several miles back in St. Helens. We’re working to learn more right now. Watch @fox12oregon at noon for the very latest. pic.twitter.com/5jTg8qC372— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 9, 2019
One man said while traffic was piling up on Highway 30, his family member came head-to-head with a man standing outside his car on the highway who was armed. Michael Shaw says the man attempted to carjack his family member.
“Neal attempted to speed off and the suspect fired at the window, hit the seat, it went through the center console, came out through the other side of the console and the bullet lays on the floor on the driver’s side,” Shaw said. “He tried to basically carjack him with the gun, so he wanted the car.”
Police cannot confirm if that incident is connected to their investigation, but reports of someone firing a gun at cars on the highway can be heard on police radio transmissions at that time.
The second crime scene on Highway 30 occurred near Deer Island and closed both directions of the road as law enforcement investigated.
Police have not released any additional information. If anyone has additional information related to this incident, they're asked to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 or 1-800-442-0776.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.