Police: Knife-wielding suspect arrested after attacking paramedic at traffic light in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A knife-wielding suspect was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he tried to jump inside an ambulance and attacked a paramedic in Portland.
Officer around 1:10 p.m. rushed to the scene near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Sherman Street and say the paramedic suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers at the scene recovered a knife and located the suspect nearby.
Paramedics told police the suspect was not a patient and had tried to get inside the vehicle when the ambulance was stopped at a traffic light.
A struggle ensued and one paramedic was hurt, according to police.
Assault detectives continue to investigate.
The bureau said it would release the suspect’s name and the charges he is facing once he is booked into jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
