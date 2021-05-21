Police: Known felon arrested with gun, illegal knife and drugs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is facing charges after trying to sell body armor to undercover officers and was arrested in possession of a stolen gun, an illegal knife and controlled substances.
On Wednesday, officers learned that Joshua A. Alderman, 37, had posted body armor for sale online. Officers were aware that Alderman was a felon and could not legally possess body armor so they posed as interested buyers and met Alderman near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When Alderman showed up, officers arrested him.
Police say they recovered the body armor that was designed to protect against bullets up to .44 Magnum. He also had a loaded .380 revolver that was stolen, an illegal spring-assisted knife and methamphetamine.
Alderman was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.
