Police: Lake Oswego man arrested for murdering his wife

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon for murdering his wife, the Lake Oswego Police Department says.
Officers allege Michael David Winchester killed Heidi Anne Winchester, 50, at their home near River Run Drive and Childs Road next to the Canal Acres Nature Park on Jan. 30.
Officers on Jan. 30 responded to a medical call and found Heidi Winchester dead inside the home and her husband injured. Michael Winchester was transported to a hospital after officers found him.
Police after the response confirmed they had recovered a weapon but said there was no gun involved.
Officers said the couple had two children in their late teens.
Homeowners in the neighborhood told FOX 12 last week that it is typically a quiet area and said they were shocked to see such a large police presence.
Michael Winchester Monday was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where he now faces one count of murder.
Police continue to investigate and say no additional information is available for release.
