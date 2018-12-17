Police: Lane County motel owners set business on fire twice in three days

CRESWELL, OR (KPTV) - The two owners of a motel in Lane County set their business on fire twice in three days over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Oregon State Police.
Inder Singh, 29, and Satinder Singh, 50, were arrested Sunday and booked into the Lane County Jail on arson charges.
The investigation began Nov. 22. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the Super 8 Motel on the 300 block of Oregon Avenue in Creswell.
A fire was discovered and put out by the firefighters.
Crews responded to the same location again at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 24 for another fire. Once again, the firefighters put out the fire.
The fires were deemed to be suspicious in nature and the Oregon State Police Arson Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.
Detectives determined the fires were intentionally set. Further investigation revealed the owners of the Super 8 franchise, Inder and Satinder Singh, planned and caused the fires, according to police.
On Thanksgiving, when the first fire occurred, the motel had six rooms rented with at least seven people inside at the time.
A motive in this case was not released by investigators.
