Police: Large gust of wind preceded semi crash on I-5 in the Coburg area

COBURG, OR (KPTV) - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near northbound Milepost 203 at 11:35 a.m.
Investigators said the driver was in the right lane when a large gust of wind blew the truck nearly all the way into the left travel lane.
The driver overcorrected and lost control, according to Oregon State Police.
The truck tipped onto the driver’s side and slid down both northbound travel lanes.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews pushed the truck to the shoulder to allow traffic to pass. A hazmat team also pumped the fuel tanks before the semi was towed from the scene.
The driver’s condition was not immediately known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
