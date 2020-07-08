PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With violent clashes continuing almost nightly between police and groups of what they call "agitators" in downtown Portland, leaders inside the Police Bureau took time Wednesday to discuss the tactics officers are using and the decisions command staff are making.
Deputy Chief Chris Davis began the briefing decrying violence against police officers, who have been pinned inside buildings by demonstrators and have been injured by projectiles hurled at them by demonstrators.
"There’s a very big difference between protests and the kind of mayhem we’ve seen every night," Davis said.
Davis: Along with throwing items like frozen water bottles and fireworks, agitators also use slingshots to fire ball bearings, rocks, and other items at officers. #fox12Oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) July 8, 2020
Other clashes have ended with officers declaring a riot and clearing the streets with CS gas, a tactic both city leaders and community members have criticized as excessive.
Davis said officers have tried de-escalation techniques, but with only limited success.
"We tried having officers out of sight and that didn’t work," Davis said. "We tried taking the fence down to de-escalate things and that didn't work."
A law passed during the recent special session of the state legislature stipulates that CS gas can only be used by police if a riot has been declared.
Under the bureau's policy, a riot is defined as six or more people engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct.
"Before we’re going to declare something a riot, we’re going to be significantly north of the conduct described in this policy," Davis said.
Davis said there have been accusations of officers using excessive force, a handful of which have been forwarded to the Independent Police Review.
