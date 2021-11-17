LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges including assault after he admitted to causing serious injury to his girlfriend's son, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
On Monday, at about 2:49 p.m., police received information about a 2-year-old boy that was at Doernbecher Children's Hospital with a serious physical injury. Police said it was reported the boy was first taken to Lebanon Community Hospital on Sunday by his mother's boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Patrick Michael Decker, then taken by air ambulance to Doernbecher later that day.
Police said the initial explanation for the boy's injury raised suspicion and when Decker was interviewed by detectives he admitted to causing the serious injury. Police did not say how he caused the injury.
Decker was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover with the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751, ext. 4326.