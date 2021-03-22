LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday for multiple sex crimes involving an underage girl, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Cody Lamar Baker is facing charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, second-degree sex abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, and tampering with evidence.
The charges stem from an investigation of a report that Baker had inappropriate contact with an underage girl, according to police. The alleged crimes took place at several locations in the city.
Police said they are not aware of any other victims related to this case.
Baker was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and booked into the Linn County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Colter Hessel at 541-258-4316.
