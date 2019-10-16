LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A Lebanon teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a sex abuse investigation.
Elijah Nathaniel Baker, 18, was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on four counts of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, and using child in display of sexually-explicit conduct.
The Lebanon Police Department said the initial investigation began after they received a report that Baker had inappropriate contact with a girl under the age of 12 via electronic communication.
Police said the alleged crimes occurred over several months at Baker's home.
Detectives are working to determine if there are additional victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lebanon Police Detective Sergeant Taylor Jackson.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.