LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 49-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say he accidentally shot himself.
Officers responded to a home in the 6400 block of Northeast Logan Road at around 8:25 p.m. on the report of a man with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Douglas Stewart with an apparent gunshot wound to his left forearm and stomach area.
Stewart was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, then later transported via Life Flight to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. His current condition is unknown.
According to police, an investigation revealed that Stewart had grabbed a small single-shot handgun from a kitchen cupboard and accidentally discharged it. The gun fired a .410 gauge shotgun round, according to police.
Police said Stewart was alone at the time of the incident and went to a neighbor's home to ask for help. The neighbors called 911.
Police said there were no indications of any type of criminal activity at the scene. The incident appears to be accidental in nature.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
