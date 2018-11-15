LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made a false report about a shooting in Lincoln City.
On Monday at about 3:34 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Southeast 32nd Street on the report of a gunshot victim.
Police said the victim reported he was walking along SE 32nd when a car pulled up and the driver fired a gun at him. The bullet hit the cell phone the victim was carrying in his hand.
Detectives recovered the cell phone, which had damage appearing to be caused by a bullet.
During the shooting investigation, detectives determined the victim, 21-year-old Isaiah Padron, made a false report to police.
Police said Padron admitted to causing damage to his cell phone and minor injuries to himself when he accidentally discharged a firearm while in the bedroom of a family member's home.
Officers recovered the firearm used in the incident and determined it was stolen during a burglary at a Central Oregon home.
Padron was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of filing a false police report, reckless endangering, first-degree theft by receiving, and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.