NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – The live-in boyfriend of a 34-year-old woman who was found dead in a Newport home has been indicted on charges including murder in connection with her October death, police said Wednesday.
The Newport Police Department announced 27-year-old Ryan Gaskins, of Newport, was indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury on charges of murder, second-degree assault and strangulation (domestic violence). The charges stem from the death of Alexandra Prezioso.
Prezioso was reported missing by a family member Oct. 27. That day, officers responded to a burglary report in the 500 block of West Olive Street and located her body.
Police initially said her death was suspicious. An autopsy then determined Prezioso died of homicidal violence.
In mid-December, police identified Gaskins, Prezioso’s boyfriend who she lived with, as a person of interest.
Gaskins was already in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.
Police said the indictment followed a 3-part grand jury session that began on Nov. 5.
Prezioso is remembered as sweet, smart, well-traveled and cultured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
