PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after a loaded gun was found on him during a traffic stop, according to Portland police.
At around 11:30 p.m., members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team were proactively patrolling the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard due to a recent shooting that occurred on March 4.
During the patrol, officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and performed a traffic stop.
Police said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Julian Heredia, was escorted from the vehicle and a loaded 9mm hand gun was found on his person.
Heredia was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.