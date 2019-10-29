GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police located a 10-year-old boy who ran away from a Gresham school Tuesday.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating the boy after he left West Gresham School on Tuesday morning. He was captured by surveillance cameras at a Gresham Plaid Pantry store at 11:32 a.m.
By 2:15 p.m., officers said the child had been found in southeast Portland, about five miles from the school. He was unharmed, according to police.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.