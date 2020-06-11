EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of firing gunshots at two different homes and threatening to kill multiple people on Tuesday has been found by Police.
Junction City Police reported Wednesday that they were searching for Victor Burgoyne for shooting at a home in Junction City and another in Harrisburg.
He was described as a suicidal man who should be considered extremely dangerous, according to police.
JCP said the public submitted multiple tips on the activities of Burgoyne throughout Wednesday.
By late Wednesday night, police were able to use provided information to determine Burgoyne was in Eugene.
Junction City police along with the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police combined resources to apprehend Burgoyne. As he was leaving the Eugene residence in a vehicle, he failed to stop, and a short chase ensued.
Police said Burgoyne’s vehicle ultimately left the roadway and came to a stop in some blackberry bushes on Hwy 99E just south of Beltline Highway. He was transported to a hospital.
The Eugene Police Department’s Major Crime Team is the lead agency on the pursuit portion of the incident investigation while Junction City Police is the lead investigating agency for the crimes committed in Junction City and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is the lead for all crimes committed in the City of Harrisburg.
