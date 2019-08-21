PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than four hours after a little girl was found in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, police reported that a man who identified himself as her father contacted them.
At around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 28th Avenue after someone reported finding a 3-year-old girl who had wandered into their home.
The resident did not recognize the girl and was unable to obtain her name.
Police told FOX 12 that officers have canvassed a 14-block radius, but after several hours had not located the girl's family.
The girl is described as white with dark hair and is wearing yellow and pink pajamas.
.@PortlandPolice say this little girl walked into someone's home near NE 28th Ave. & NE Prescott St. at around 4:15 a.m. She is safe and officers are looking for her parents. Police say if you know her or her family, call the police non-emergency line: (503)823-3333 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/eak2tX6Lh3— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 21, 2019
Just after 8:30 a.m., police said a man identifying himself as the father of the girl called 9-1-1 to report his daughter as missing.
Police confirmed he is the father, and said he is being interviewed by officers and DHS, which is standard protocol.
The girl reportedly wandered about 14 blocks from her home before being found.
According to police, the incident appears to be accidental.
Police said they would like to thank community members who gave information and assisted in the search for the girl's parents.
